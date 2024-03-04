Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,996,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,702,991 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,259,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $54,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 23,619,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,518,281. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

