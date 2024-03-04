EHP Funds Inc. Purchases 44,300 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 174.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 11.5% of EHP Funds Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,897,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,080,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.82. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $446.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

