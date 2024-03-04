BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $77,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 29,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,707. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.