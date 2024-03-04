AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $110.13. 202,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

