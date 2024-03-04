Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,506,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 339,500 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of Home Depot worth $1,965,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 96.3% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. HSBC downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,064. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.01. The company has a market cap of $380.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

