Legal & General Group Plc Sells 513,724 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,806,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 513,724 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.58% of Visa worth $2,485,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

V traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $279.89. 2,054,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,712. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $286.13. The company has a market cap of $514.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.78.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

