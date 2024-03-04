Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Up 36.1% in February

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 5.0 %

CMCM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 20,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,583. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.