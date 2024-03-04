Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Lights Acquisition Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:GLACR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Global Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.26.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

