Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in February

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Lights Acquisition Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ:GLACR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17. Global Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
About Global Lights Acquisition
