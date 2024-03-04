Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGTA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 1,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,484. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Inception Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,151,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 283,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 291,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 215,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

About Inception Growth Acquisition

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

