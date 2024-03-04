Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Drops By 21.5%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BHK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

