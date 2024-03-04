iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,266 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $170,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,439,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 500,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,617. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.