United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,891 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of United Bankshares worth $93,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.36. 161,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,540. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.