Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of FMAT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. 17,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $500.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

