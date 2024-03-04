Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,868 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.02. The stock had a trading volume of 170,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,192. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

