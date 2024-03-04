Earnest Partners LLC Trims Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,930 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.76% of SPX Technologies worth $102,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

SPXC traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $115.36. 61,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

