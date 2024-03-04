Earnest Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $100,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 831.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 4,756.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Timken by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after acquiring an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 179,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,627. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

