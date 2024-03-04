Lido Advisors LLC Sells 22,539 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,539 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 60,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

