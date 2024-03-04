Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 142,240 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,240 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises 0.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.30% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $61,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. 33,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $892.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $49.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

