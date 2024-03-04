Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,297 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $92,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Baidu by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.69.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.11. 2,344,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

