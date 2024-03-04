Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,905 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.39% of Webster Financial worth $96,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 14.9% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 91,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 66.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WBS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.67. 359,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,230. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

