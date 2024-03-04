Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,386 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF makes up about 0.6% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $75,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 213,127 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,857 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 77,691 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $3,584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 284.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares during the last quarter.

FIDU stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.48. 27,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,354. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

