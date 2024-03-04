Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned 6.84% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $91,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FNCL traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $57.06. 52,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.