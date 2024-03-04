Lido Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 433,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

