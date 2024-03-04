Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 1.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.21. 152,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,947. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

