Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $38.06. 1,184,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,473. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

