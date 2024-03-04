Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,155 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Parsons worth $147,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Parsons by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Parsons by 60.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Parsons by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Parsons by 7.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

PSN stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.86. 527,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

