Earnest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $157,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.2 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.15. 126,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,373. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $265.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.81.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

