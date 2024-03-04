Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,795 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.66% of Murphy Oil worth $116,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $38.91. 949,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $48.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $4,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,190 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

