Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $110,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,146 shares of company stock worth $20,867,284. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.17. 188,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.98.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.