Earnest Partners LLC Sells 82,858 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,858 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 2.06% of Flowserve worth $107,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 287,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $43.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

