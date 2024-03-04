Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $140,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $340.48. The company had a trading volume of 243,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

