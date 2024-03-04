Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $123,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE HP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 229,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,138. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
