Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $123,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE HP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 229,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,138. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.