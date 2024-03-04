Earnest Partners LLC Buys 299,951 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,951 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.52% of Eastman Chemical worth $138,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,496,000 after buying an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,724,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.15. 297,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.