Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,956,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,378 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.26% of BorgWarner worth $119,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. 921,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

