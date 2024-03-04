Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,009,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,415 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.97% of Oceaneering International worth $128,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 428,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OII traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. 260,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $654.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

