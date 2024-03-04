Element Capital Management LLC Sells 278,303 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 278,303 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,920,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,276,738. The firm has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.