Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 400 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.97. The company had a trading volume of 446,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,210. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $347.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average is $298.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.64.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

