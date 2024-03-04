Terra Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $572.78 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $572.78 million and $76.44 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 675,774,045 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

