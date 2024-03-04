VVS Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $222.38 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $222.38 million and $2.54 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 42% higher against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,056,817,245,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,574,169,016,377 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

