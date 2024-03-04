Earnest Partners LLC Has $158.16 Million Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,552,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 327,411 shares during the quarter. Archrock comprises 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 8.04% of Archrock worth $158,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Archrock by 184.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

