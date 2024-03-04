Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 3,665 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 832,653 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,814,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,686,000 after purchasing an additional 312,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,497. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.