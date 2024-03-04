GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82,608 shares during the quarter. GATX comprises approximately 1.8% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of GATX worth $307,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

GATX Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GATX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.55. 26,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,540. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

