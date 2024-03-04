Earnest Partners LLC Buys 98,664 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,664 shares during the period. Raymond James accounts for about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Raymond James worth $217,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 241.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,829,000 after buying an additional 117,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $121.59. 224,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $106.77. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

