CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) is Earnest Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,076 shares during the quarter. CONMED comprises about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 7.37% of CONMED worth $228,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CONMED by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. Analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

