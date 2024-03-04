ECP ControlCo LLC Purchases 21,205 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

ECP ControlCo LLC increased its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. REX American Resources makes up about 2.5% of ECP ControlCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ECP ControlCo LLC owned approximately 1.50% of REX American Resources worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REX. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

REX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The energy company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.70. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REX American Resources

About REX American Resources

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.