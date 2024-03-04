Earnest Partners LLC Increases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 2.04% of Darling Ingredients worth $169,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients
In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Price Performance
NYSE DAR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60.
Darling Ingredients Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
