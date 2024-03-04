Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 19,396 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.51% of D.R. Horton worth $185,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.08. 890,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,864. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.85 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.68 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

