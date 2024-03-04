Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Position Lowered by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems makes up about 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $164,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $91.53. 57,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 202.47, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

