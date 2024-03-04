Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
WFC stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,039,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
