Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.98. 43,186,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,747,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

